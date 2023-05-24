Boston police lieutenant facing drunken driving charges after Walpole arrest

A Boston police lieutenant is facing drunken driving charges after he was arrested in Walpole over the weekend, officials said.

Officers from the Walpole Police Department stopped Boston Police Lt. John Earley on Sunday and took him into custody, according to the Boston Police Department.

Earley is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Boston police confirmed that Earley has been placed on administrative duty.

In a statement, Boston police said, “The Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards is aware of this arrest and has opened an investigation into this incident.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

