Boston Police looking to identify man in connection to breaking and entering of homes in North End

The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help to Identify a suspect wanted in connection to a residential breaking and entering in the North End.

Police are looking for a man accused of breaking and entering into homes on Fleet Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 19.

The suspect is described as a black male, of average height, medium build, with black facial hair and short dreadlocks.

The suspect entered the apartment wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, a black hooded puffer jacket with an American flag on the back, and red sneakers while carrying a black backpack with a silver stripe.

Police say he was observed leaving the area on foot wearing a stolen beige Patagonia jacket and carrying four stolen purses along with other items from the residence.

Anyone with information is advised to contact A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4571.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

