Boston police looking to identify man in connection to series of credit card fraud incidents

Boston Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection to a series of credit card fraud incidents around the city.

Police say the suspect may be linked to three separate incidents where false credit cards were used to withdraw money from ATMs in downtown Boston.

Police are actively investigating these incidents. No additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-6150.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

