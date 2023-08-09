Boston Police have safely located 13-year-old girl from Dorchester

Boston Police have safely located 13-year-old Lah’Ni Bacchus from Dorchester after a missing person alert was Wednesday morning.

Bacchus was reported missing after she was last seen leaving the area of Ames Way around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night to go to the nearby Dollar Tree on Talbot Avenue.

She is known to frequent the areas of Franklin Field, Harambee Park and the Lee School playground, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW