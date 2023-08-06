Boston Police looking for suspect who allegedly dognapped chihuahua

Boston Police are searching for the suspect that allegedly dognapped a chihuahua Saturday.

Alejandro, a tan white-haired chihuahua was last seen around 11:00 AM in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to Boston Police.

Police released photos of the suspect that authorities say were taken around 10:30 a.m. on Westland Avenue.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW