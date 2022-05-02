Boston Police: Man accused of stealing $30K meant for victims’ families in China

Police are seeking the identity of a man they say stole $30,000 from two people trying to send money home to their families in China.

A man and woman told police they searched online for a faster way to transfer money home to China due to delays in international banking. They said they were referred to a chat group on a messenger app, where they spoke with someone who claimed he could help with the transfers, according to police.

After three days of communicating with the man, they met and gave him $30,000, with the understanding that it would be deposited in Chinese currency to their family members, police said.

The man counted the money and ran off on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-5619.

Anonymous tips may be left at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

