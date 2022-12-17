Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident

A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said.

James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.

Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave. The Boston Police Domestic Violence Unit and Anti-Corruption Unit have opened an investigation into the matter.

Kenneally was arraigned in the West Roxbury District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW