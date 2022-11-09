Boston Police Officer arrested in Haverhill for operating under the influence

A Boston Police Officer was arrested in Haverhill on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, according to officials.

Christopher Long is currently injured on duty and is assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit.

Commissioner Michael Cox stated “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold members of our department who violate the law accountable,”

The Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards is aware of this arrest and has opened an investigation into this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW