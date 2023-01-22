Boston Police officer assaulted while arresting protestors who defaced monument

A Boston Police officer was assaulted while arresting a protestor who was defacing a monument.

According to BPD, officers were called for a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, multiple officers observed Jared Dowell, 23 of Melrose defacing the monument with spray paint.

The tagging read “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB”.

While arresting Dowell, a group of about 20 protesters began to surround the officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill.

While the protesters were interfering with the arrest of Dowell, an officer was hit in the face.

The officers was bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Dowell was charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction or Injury of Personal Property and Damage of Property by Graffiti/Tagging.

Dowell is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court

Later that night, the same group of officers were called back to the Parkman Bandstand Monument. A little before 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Andrea Colletti, 27, of Brighton.

According to police, Colletti attemptted to flee.

After a brief struggle, she was placed under arrest and charged with; Damage of Property by Graffiti/Tagging, Destruction or Injury of Personal Property and Resisting Arrest.

Colletti is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW