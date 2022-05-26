Boston police officer injured during training exercise at Moon Island

A Boston police officer was injured in a training exercise at Moon Island on Thursday, authorities said.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police noted that the officer was not shot during the incident. He is expected to be OK.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

