Boston police officer stabbed in neck; suspect killed: report

A police officer in Boston was stabbed in the neck Saturday night after responding to a domestic violence call on Ingleside Street in Dorchester, officials confirmed.

"This is still an active investigation," acting Police Commissioner Gregory Long said Saturday evening, adding that interviews were still being conducted.

One officer arriving at the scene was stabbed in the neck and another officer then shot the suspect, Long said. Both officers were being medically evaluated, he added.

The suspect was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, WBZ-TV of Boston reported. A knife was recovered at the scene, the report added.

The identities of the suspect and the officer who was stabbed were not immediately released. The identity of the officer who shot the suspect also has not been released.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office was leading the investigation.