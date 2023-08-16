Boston police officer suspended months for allegedly stealing money out of wallet at Encore casino

A Boston police officer was suspended for allegedly stealing money from a wallet she found at the Encore Boston Harbor casino.

The officer, identified in a police commissioner’s personnel order as Rebecca Leo, agreed to enter a 90-day calendar suspension without pay for an August 7, 2022 incident in which she allegedly removed money from a lost wallet before turning it in. The suspension is part of a “last-chance settlement agreement”, according to the order.

The officer was allegedly caught on video removing money from a casino patron’s wallet before turning it over to casino staff, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio told Boston 25 News. On August 9, 2022, a member of the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit reviewed the footage, confirming the casino’s understanding of the incident, MSP says.

Casino security issued a trespass order prohibiting Leo from returning to the casino. The Gaming Enforcement Unit did not pursue its own investigation.

Leo’s suspension for conduct unbecoming under BPD rules will be served between July 3, 2023 and October 1, 2023 followed by a three-year probationary period, according to the police commissioner’s personnel order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

