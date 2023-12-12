Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association surprises 9-year-old boy with new bike after his was stolen

A West Roxbury family received an unexpected early Christmas present as members of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association surprised a 9-year-old boy with autism with a brand new bike after it was stolen last month.

“He’s in shock right now,” said Meghan Lydon, the boy’s mom.

9-year-old John Lydon was in shock because someone had stolen the beloved bike that he was gifted last Christmas.

About a month ago, the family’s security camera captured a man entering their West Roxbury backyard mid-afternoon when the Lydons were inside. The suspect got on the bike and rode away.

“He was so devastated,” said Meghan.

John has autism and the bike was more than just a bike. “We need it as an energy outlet for him, and he loves it, and keeps him focused, and it’s just so important for him,” said Meghan Lydon.

When the BPPA heard what happened to John and his family they decided to replace the $500 bike and surprise him Monday evening ahead of Christmas.

“We’re happy to be of service and replace the same model, same make, same brand bicycle, and he’s never been happier,” said Larry Calderone, President of Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

John didn’t waste any time getting back on the bike Monday. “This bike is really fast,” said John. “We don’t ask for anything, we really don’t, and it’s nice around Christmas time,” said Patrick Lydon, John’s father.

Police have yet to make an arrest, but they have a pretty good idea of the person they are looking for in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

