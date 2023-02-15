A Boston Police probationary officer placed on leave pending charges in Arizona

A Boston Police Department probationary officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Scottsdale Arizona last week.

Jack Ryan, 26, is facing three charges in AZ, including disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior, assault-touched to injure, and criminal trespassing 3rd degree-property.

A Scottsdale police officer was flagged down when Ryan was reportedly causing a disturbance in front of a restaurant on February 9.

The responding officer observed Ryan on the ground being detained by security personnel and placed him under arrest.

The Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards has opened a case related to this incident.

No further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

