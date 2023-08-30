Boston police release images of suspect wanted in weekend shooting that left 8 wounded

Police in Boston on Wednesday released new images of a suspect who they say is wanted in connection with a weekend shooting near Dorchester’s Caribbean Carnival Festival that left eight people wounded.

Photos shared by the Boston Police Department appeared to show the suspect opening fire in the area of 10 Talbot Avenue just before 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. He is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes, and white sneakers.

Police said the suspect is wanted on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Six men and two women were shot, according to Boston police. Four people were also arrested and a number of firearms were recovered.

While the shooting happened near the Caribbean Carnival Festival, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a weekend news conference that the incident wasn’t related to the cultural event.

In a police report, law enforcement officials said that officers who were monitoring the area on Talbot Avenue moments before the mass shooting feared “an immediate threat to the general public” as rival gangs stared each other down.

On Monday, Cox denounced the violence, calling on parents to do more to prevent such incidents.

“We are not babysitters, we are not built for that. We enforce laws. We need other people to parent their children,” Cox said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4712.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME.

An investigation remains ongoing.

