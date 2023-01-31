New Boston police say they rescued girl who says she was enslaved

Jan. 31—New Boston police, who are being sued by a woman who alleges she was enslaved by her adoptive parents, on Tuesday stressed that they were instrumental in her rescue.

An attorney for the town spoke on behalf of the police department in response to a lawsuit filed by Olivia Atkocaitis, who was adopted as a Chinese infant by a New Boston couple.

Now 19, Atkocaitis said she was confined to a basement dungeon and suffered from beatings, starvation and forced labor until she escaped in 2018.

In an email, an attorney representing the town, Michael Courtney of Concord, said the town denies it failed to protect Atkocaitis.

"The investigation conducted by Chief (James) Brace, Sergeant (Stephen) Case, and other members of the New Boston Police Department ... ultimately led to the removal of the plaintiff from the home and (from the) conditions her adopted parents subjected her to," Courtney wrote.

He said the town will file a response to the lawsuit.

Atkocaitis's lawyer said Atkocaitis is responsible for her freedom. According to the lawsuit, she ripped away at the drywall in her basement room and ran off into the woods in September 2018.

New Boston police tracked her with a police dog, but she never returned to the family. In police reports available in court records, the details of how police found her and steps that authorities took once they found her have been redacted.

"The implication that anybody but Olivia freed herself from that situation is demeaning," said her lawyer, Michael Lewis of Concord. "Olivia literally dug herself out of that situation."

The lawsuit lists six times between 2007 and 2017 that the police department came in contact with the Atkocaitis family, including once when one of her siblings reported Olivia's abuse to school officials.

The lawsuit also names her parents, New Boston police, the state state Division for Children, Youth and Families, the school district that covers New Boston and a Massachusetts adoption agency as defendants.

Messages left on the cell phones of Denise Atkocaitis, now 59, and Thomas Atkocaitis, now 61, were not returned. She now lives in Georgia, he in Maine.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice and School Administrative Unit 19 said they would not comment on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, a review of court files related to the criminal prosecution of Thomas and Denise Atkocaitis show that the case became entwined with the Attorney General's takeover of the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office in 2019.

In October 2019, an experienced Hillsborough County prosecutor had reached a plea bargain that was acceptable to the defendants, Olivia and DCYF.

But less than two weeks later, David Rotman, a recently hired assistant attorney general who was overseeing the county attorney's office, said the plea bargain would not go through.

He told a judge that "the powers that be" had decided against the plea bargain.

Defense lawyers for the Atkocaitis parents filed objections and eventually dumped a 1,000-paper file on the desk of prosecutors 17 days before trial.

Eventually, they settled on a plea bargain. Denise Atkocaitis pleaded guilty to felony criminal restraint and served no jail time. Prosecutors dropped charges of child endangerment and accessory to criminal restraint.

Thomas Atkocaitis pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment and served six months in jail. Prosecutors dropped felony charges of falsifying evidence and criminal restraint.

Not convicted of felonies, he applied to retrieve two handguns and a shotgun from New Boston police.

In a November 2021 filing, he said he was a high-tech professional but had difficulty finding a job because of his age and publicity about the charges.

"Our savings has dwindled over the past months and is dangerously low," he wrote then.

In their filings, lawyers for the couple said they believed their actions against Olivia were necessary to prevent her from animal cruelty, property destruction or harming others.

The family raised alpacas, according to court filings.

