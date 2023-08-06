Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Charlestown

A man has been arrested after an hours-long standoff in Charlestown.

Police responded to a residence on Caldwell Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of an emotionally disturbed person, police say.

Around 15 minutes later witnesses said that the individual was armed with a firearm and code 99 was declared.

Boston police, K-9s, and the SWAT team negotiated with the suspect for hours and the man was taken into custody around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Boston EMS brought the man to a local hospital for evaluation.

As of Sunday morning, the apartment is frozen while detectives apply for a warrant.

There are no injuries to report to officers or neighbors. No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

