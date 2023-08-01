Boston Police respond to person shot in Jamaica Plain

Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Jamaica Plain that left one person injured on Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of 127 School Street around 9:30 p.m. and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injures, according to police.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

