Boston Police respond to person shot in Jamaica Plain
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Jamaica Plain that left one person injured on Monday night.
Officers responded to the area of 127 School Street around 9:30 p.m. and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injures, according to police.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
