Boston police responding to armed, barricaded subject in Dorchester

Boston police are responding to an armed and barricaded subject in Dorchester.

According to police, they received a call around 10:50 a.m. for a person with a gun on 21 Mercier Avenue.

Police say the suspect is inside and the scene is active.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW