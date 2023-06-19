Boston police responding to armed, barricaded subject in Dorchester
Boston police are responding to an armed and barricaded subject in Dorchester.
According to police, they received a call around 10:50 a.m. for a person with a gun on 21 Mercier Avenue.
Police say the suspect is inside and the scene is active.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
