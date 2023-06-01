Boston police searching for 13-year-old girl from Dorchester

Boston Police are asking for help from the public to find a 13-year-old teenager from Dorchester.

Aylah Guzman-Lucien was last seen on Clapp Street in Milton around 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police say she is a Black female, approximately 5′02″ with wavy dark brown hair tied in a ponytail.

Police say she was going to Randolph to see friends. She is known to frequent the Blue Hill Avenue and Morton Street areas and the Young Achiever’s School on Outlook Road.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

