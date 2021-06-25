Boston police searching for hammer attack suspect
The suspect struck the Dorchester victim in the leg with the hammer, according to witnesses who saw the incident.
The suspect struck the Dorchester victim in the leg with the hammer, according to witnesses who saw the incident.
New restrictions were put into place Wednesday at a busy Boston, Massachusetts beach, amid a rash of incidents prompting police responses.
The National Institutes of Health defended its decision to delete its record of the genetic sequencing of COVID-19 cases from early in the coronavirus pandemic, apparently done at the request of Chinese researchers.
An attorney representing the family of Hanako Abe, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's Eve, has filed a claim against the City of San Francisco.
If there’s one thing that Maria Sanchez learned about American politics in the 20 years since she came from Cuba, it’s that the people have a voice.
There’s something about James Baldwin’s prescience that has always stuck with me.
Alex Salmond has accused Nicola Sturgeon of appearing to do "nothing at all" to deliver independence after Michael Gove ruled out another referendum before the 2024 general election. The Alba Party leader said Ms Sturgeon's Government was wasting time "having discussions about discussions", while Westminster was already plotting to "rig the ballot". The former first minister said it was "time to force the Scottish issue now" and get on with delivering a referendum rather than "have Michael Gove
Chauvin was sentenced Friday after being convicted of killing George Floyd.
Boris Johnson has accepted Matt Hancock's apology for breaching social distancing rules, after the Health Secretary was photographed in a passionate embrace with an aide, and "considers the matter closed", Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister retains full confidence in Mr Hancock, a No 10 spokesman told reporters, but refused to confirm that Mr Hancock has not broken the law. Seeking to draw a line under the scandal, the spokesman said: "The Health Secretary and Prime Minister's focus rem
CJ McCollum reportedly could be on the Celtics' radar this offseason. So, does a trade for the Blazers guard make sense?
A 50-year-old woman was struck by an unidentified hit-and-run driver as she was returning home from work in San Francisco. The incident: Tracy Qingwen Ma was crossing the street to a parking garage when she was struck by a vehicle, landing more than 20 feet away around 5 p.m. on June 20, according to CBS San Francisco. Ma worked at the Argonaut Hotel for 15 years and had only returned to work in the last few weeks.
Now is the time to buy a pair. The post Amazon dropped the price on these top-rated KitchenAid kitchen shears that shoppers love: ‘I just ordered two more’ appeared first on In The Know.
Ainge won championships with the Boston Celtics as both a player and as a general manager of the team.
Some users said they lost up to 10 years worth of data they had on their hard drive.
Given three recent developments, the focus is now on how health care in America will further evolve under President Biden.
By 'deeply probing' data digitally archived outside China – from grant reports to reviews of scientific papers –more clues may be found.
The country saw COVID-19 cases drop after a successful vaccination campaign, but cases have increased again in recent days.
Juan Toscano-Anderson, Tobias Harris, Jrue Holiday, Carmelo Anthony and Harrison Barnes are all up for the NBA's newest honor.
The much-anticipated return of the New England Patriots' "Pat Patriot" throwback helmetcould potentially happen as early as the 2022 NFL season thanks to a new league rule adopted Thursday.
“Kevin Love is on the team because of tokenism.” ESPN host Jalen Rose is catching heat on social media after saying Kevin Love’s appearance on the Team USA Olympic roster was a form of “tokenism.” Rose made the comments during his “Jalen & Jacoby” show after reports that the US men’s basketball team will be headed to the summer Olympics in Tokyo with Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Devin Booker.
Bystanders cornered the Somali suspect using cafe chairs until he was shot by police