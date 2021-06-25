Boston police searching for hammer attack suspect

The Telegraph

Alex Salmond has accused Nicola Sturgeon of appearing to do "nothing at all" to deliver independence after Michael Gove ruled out another referendum before the 2024 general election. The Alba Party leader said Ms Sturgeon's Government was wasting time "having discussions about discussions", while Westminster was already plotting to "rig the ballot". The former first minister said it was "time to force the Scottish issue now" and get on with delivering a referendum rather than "have Michael Gove