Boston police searching for individual wanted in connection to armed robbery downtown
Boston Police are turning to the public for help in identifying an individual wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred downtown Sunday.
Police say the suspect, described as a light-skinned male, was allegedly involved in an armed robbery in the area of 226 Washington Street around 1:30 p.m.
The suspect was wearing a black balaclava mask, a brown hoodie underneath a black jacket, light blue jeans, and brown shoes with white edging by the soles.
According to police, the suspect stated he had a firearm but no weapon was displayed.
The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents.
Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4240.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
