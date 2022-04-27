Boston Police searching for man missing for a week

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a West Roxbury man who went missing a week ago.

Firas Yousif Eesee, 43, of West Roxbury, was last seen in the area of Ledge Hill Road in West Roxbury on Wednesday, April 20 at about 5:30 p.m., police said.

Eesee is described as 5-foot-8 and is believed to be wearing a thick red sweater, gray sweatpants and tan shoes.

Police say Eesee has a cognitive disability and only speaks Arabic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District E-5 Detectives at 617-343-4566.

