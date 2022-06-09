Boston Police searching for man wanted for assaulting a security guard at Fenway Park

Boston Police are searching for a man who “sucker-punched” a security guard in the head at Fenway Park before running from the area.

Police say it was an unprovoked attack and that the guard, an adult man, was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

“The suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build and short, dark hair, wearing a navy-blue Red Sox jersey (#11 Devers), light-colored shorts, and white sneakers,” according to a statement from police.

The incident happened Sunday at around 5:45 p.m. near 49 Lansdowne Street.

Police are asking anyone with information o contact them a 617-343-4683.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

