Boston police searching for missing 12-year-old boy who never returned home from park

Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 12-year-old boy who never returned home Friday after a trip to the park.

Joel Depina, of Dorchester, was last seen at his home at 5 Bentham Street around 1 p.m. Friday, according to the Boston Police Department.

Depina had gone to Ronan Park to ride his bicycle, which is black with green pedals. Police said that he was supposed to return home around 7 p.m. but he never did.

Police noted that Depina is known to frequent Ronan Park and the Carson Beach area.

Depina is described as Black, 5 feet, 6 inches, with a medium build. He was last wearing an orange hooded shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4334.

