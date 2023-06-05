Boston Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Dorchester

Boston police are asking for public help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Dorchester.

According to Boston Police, Olivia Bird was last seen walking on Geneva Avenue near the Fields Corner MBTA station Thursday night around 6:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a tan jumpsuit, with gray Nike sneakers. She could also be carrying a backpack and be accompanied by other young girls.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or c-11 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

