Boston Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Boston Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen in six days.

Police say Thiaoma Bijou, of Dorchester, was last seen around 7 a.m. on May 25, when she left home to go to school in Cambridge.

She is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and possibly wearing black sweatpants and a pink top.

“Thiaoma is believed to be in good mental and physical health and had been reported missing on a separate occasion earlier this month but did eventually return safely,” Boston Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4700.

