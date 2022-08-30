Update: Boston Police find missing 5-year-old girl

10:35 p.m. Update: A spokesperson from the Match Charter Public School released the following statement:

“During dismissal today, one of our students, who was supposed to be picked up by her mother, was mistakenly placed on a school bus. School administrators determined which bus she was placed on, notified the Boston Police and the Boston Public Schools, and were able to locate her and reunite her with her family.

There is no excuse for this incident. We have met with the child’s family and have expressed our deep regret. We are immediately instituting improvements to our arrival and dismissal procedures, including confirming the accuracy of every child’s dismissal plan, adjusting dismissal staffing, and improving transition procedures at all grade levels.

The safety of all students is our utmost priority, and we are committed to ensuring stronger processes moving forward.”





6:48 p.m. Update: Boston Police say they have located Kamara.









Please cancel the Missing Person of the 5-year-old, she has been located. Thank you for all the assistance is retweeting. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 29, 2022

Original article: Police are asking for the public’s help after a child went missing Monday morning after being dropped off at school.

Nylah Kamara is 5 years old and was last seen when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School in Hyde Park, according to Boston Police. The school says she never arrived.

Kamara has braids in her hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue dress over a white long-sleeved shirt, black leggings, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police.

