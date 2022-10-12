Boston Police searching for missing 61-year-old man with dementia

Boston Police are asking for public assistance locating a 61-year-man that they say suffers from dementia.

According to BPD, Jerome Beauvior was last seen wearing a grey suit, with a green button down shirt and black shoes.

He was reported missing from Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway.

He is a 5′4″ black male with short salt and pepper hair according to BPD.

If located, police ask that they call 911.

