Boston police searching for missing East Boston teen girl last seen on Saturday

Boston Police are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Saturday night.

According to Boston Police, 15-year-old Cristina Esperansa Santos Rodriguez was last seen leaving a residence on Marion Street in East Boston.

She was reportedly wearing a red hat, black jacket with white sleeves, red pajama pants and white and red Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

