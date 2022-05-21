Boston Police searching for missing teen

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Keyana “KJ” Jackson was last seen May 17 in the Charlestown High School area, police say.

Police describe her as 5 feet 6 inches tall with blonde-brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department at (617) 343-4571 or 911.

