UPDATE: Boston Police locate missing woman

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story contained both the identity and a photo of the missing woman. Both have been removed following the announcement that the woman has been located.

A 36-year-old woman that had been reported missing, has been located according to Boston Police.

Earlier in the day, Thursday, Boston Police posted to their social media accounts a report of a woman that was last seen on April 23. The posts asked anyone with any information to please contact 911.

Later in the day the Boston Police Department posted that the missing woman was “located safely.”

