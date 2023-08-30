Boston police searching for stolen $70,000 viola

Boston police are asking for help recovering a viola worth tens of thousands of dollars that was stolen in Brighton.

The viola, worth around $70,000, was stolen between 2:00 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. this past Sunday from a residence on Glenville Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department.

The 16.5-inch long viola is stored inside a black BAM Black Panther HighTech case valued at $1,300 with two Boston University stickers, and a Vivant Vintage sticker.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

