Boston police searching for suspect after 91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park

Boston police are searching for a suspect after a 91-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. She is said to be in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and police are still trying to track down the suspect.

The reported stabbing happened right next to the Franklin Park Zoo, where the lantern light experience has been going on every night from 6p.m. to10:30 pm.

It’s unclear if the victim was coming or going to the event.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

