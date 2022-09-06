Boston Police searching for suspect of apparent ‘grandparent scam’

Boston Police are seeking help from the public in locating the suspect of a relative to a scam that occurred on August 2.

According to police, an 83-year-old man was called by the suspect, who claimed to be a public defender, and told that his grandson had been arrested for Reckless Endangerment and would need to be bailed out of prison.

The elderly man handed over several thousand dollars in cash to the suspect in the area of 151 Tremont St.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 35-50 years of age, 5′10″, average build, wearing a hat, a blue shirt, blue jacket and jeans, police said.

Anyone who receives such a call should contact the Boston Police Department immediately.

“If you believe you have been the target of such a call, please note the phone number where the call originated and file a report with the Boston Police Department if it is deemed appropriate,” according to Boston police. “In addition to filing a report with the Boston Police Department, victims are also encouraged to report any Phone/Internet Fraud Scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW