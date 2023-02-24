Boston Police searching for suspect behind string of Hyde Park armed robberies

Boston Police are searching for the suspect wanted in a string of armed robberies in the Hyde Park area.

Police say there has been an increase in armed robberies at convenience stores over the past few months, the most recent of which took place on River Street Monday, police said.

Authorities released a photo of the man they identified as a suspect. Police say he is a black man wearing all-black clothing and possibly flees the crime scenes on a scooter.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies at Convenience Stores in Hyde Park https://t.co/KGwbSGMXl2 pic.twitter.com/sQtqF7le1U — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 24, 2023

Anyone with information is advised to contact E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

