Boston Police searching for suspect caught on surveillance video stealing dog from Dorchester yard

Boston Police are searching for a male who was caught on surveillance video taking a dog from its owner’s yard in Dorchester.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 shows a male walking along the sidewalk in the Fowler Street area while holding the stolen dog, Tinky, a small, tan Yorkshire Terrier.

Tinky was taken from her owner’s yard on Sunday. She weighs about 9 pounds. Police believe the male who stole Tinky is a teenager.

Around 6:35 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a larceny at a Fowler Street home.

When officers arrived, they met with a dog owner who told police that an unknown suspect entered his back yard and stole his 6-year-old Yorkshire Terrier that was in the yard.

The suspect was described to police as a Black male, around 15 or 16 years old, with a thin build and wearing a neon interior-black outer jacket, with a blue shirt underneath, darkcolored pants, black Nike sliders with a white Nike logo and carrying a gray backpack.

The dog owner told police the suspect left with his dog in hand while walking in an alley towards McLellan Street.

Tinky’s photo is also being publicized on social media through the volunteer group, Missing Dogs Massachusetts.

Anyone with information on Tinky’s whereabouts, or about the person who stole her, is urged to call Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW