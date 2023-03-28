Boston Police searching for suspect near Tobin Bridge in Charlestown after crash and pursuit

Boston Police and the SWAT team are searching for a suspect who led police on a foot pursuit following a crash near the Tobin Bridge on Tuesday.

Just before 12:30 p.m. police attempted to stop a man in the Charlestown Housing Development who they believed was wanted on warrants and had a suspended driver’s license.

The officers followed the suspect and attempted to stop him on Chelsea Street when he fled from the officers in his motor vehicle. A short distance away, the suspect struck the guard rail on Terminal Street, abandoning his vehicle, and fled on foot into a building at 200 Terminal Street.

Boston Police and State Police responded to the scene and utilized SWAT, and K9 to search the building for the suspect. Officers recovered a firearm from the suspect’s vehicle along with a second firearm inside the building.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., the building search was completed, and the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6′0″, 190lbs, with long black dreads. Police have not released his name.

Dozens of officers clearing the area by 200 Terminal St in Charlestown after searching for a suspect who ran away from them. Police say they found a gun inside suspect’s car and inside building here while searching for him - but suspect still on the run. Latest at 5&6 @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SNsLhVlTYi — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) March 28, 2023

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW