Boston Police searching for two missing teens

Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls from Boston.

Luceny Arias Solano, 16, and Genesis Baez, 13, are both missing from 25 Schuyler Street in Roxbury. The girls haven’t been seen since 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 3 and are known to frequent the Pit Stop in Hyde Park (695 Truman Parkway), according to Boston Police.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police.

