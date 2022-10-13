Boston police searching for van in connection with reported kidnapping of 8-year-old child

Police in Boston are investigating the possible kidnaping of an 8-year-old child on Thursday afternoon.

The reported incident may have unfolded in the area of 700 Commonwealth Avenue around 1 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The vehicle involved in the reported kidnapping is a possible gray Mercedes van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker, police said.

Second Photo of Van Wanted in Connection to Possible Kidnapping pic.twitter.com/QANZiTETrw — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2022

The Boston University East MBTA stop and the Massachusetts Turnpike are located near 700 Commonwealth Avenue.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Investigation Update: Van involved in the reported Kidnapping is a possible gray Mercedes Van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

