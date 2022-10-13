Boston police searching for van in connection with reported kidnapping of 8-year-old child
Police in Boston are investigating the possible kidnaping of an 8-year-old child on Thursday afternoon.
The reported incident may have unfolded in the area of 700 Commonwealth Avenue around 1 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
The vehicle involved in the reported kidnapping is a possible gray Mercedes van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker, police said.
The Boston University East MBTA stop and the Massachusetts Turnpike are located near 700 Commonwealth Avenue.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
