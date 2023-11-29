Boston police are searching for a wanted man who escaped from hospital

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man who escaped from Carney Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, Michael Peterson, 48, of Boston is wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

According to police, Peterson escaped from the Carney Hospital on Dorchester Ave around 2:15 p.m. He was last seen in the area of Talbot Avenue and Lithgow Street wearing a black sweatshirt with white words/white patch on it, police said.

He is described as a white male, about 5′06″, approximately 170lbs, and thin build.

Police said do not approach Peterson if you see him and please call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW