Boston Police searching for woman known as ‘Charles Street Teen Tagger’ in connection to a vandalism

Boston Police are looking to identify a woman, known as the Charles Street Teen Tagger, who is accused of vandalizing a building in the city last month.

Police say the female suspect spray painted a building at 59 Charles Street on August 25.

The suspect is described as a White or White Hispanic female between 17-20 years old, wearing a Harvard Crimson hooded sweatshirt, glasses, mask, black shorts and multi-colored shoes, according to police.

The Boston Police are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information about this individual is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW