Boston police seek assistance locating missing 57-year-old woman

Boston Police are seeking assistance locating a missing 57-year-old woman.

Lori Baxter was last heard from on December 28, 2022 a little after 2 p.m., via text.

Baxter is known to visit Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

