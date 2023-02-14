Boston police seek help finding missing teen last seen leaving a relative’s home

Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage boy who was last seen leaving a relative’s home last week, officials announced Monday.

Jahkari Howard, 16, of Dorchester, has not been seen or heard from since he left a family member’s home on Blue Hill Avenue Wednesday, February 8, according to the Boston Police Department.

Howard was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, green Nike sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers. He was reported missing to the BPD on Friday, February 10.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

