Boston police seek help in finding missing 22-year-old woman

Boston police are seeking help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman.

Lucia Melendez, 22 of Boston was last seen on Friday, May 05 around 4:30 PM in the area of 28 Clearway Street.

Melendez is described as being a white Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5′6, police said.

She was last seen wearing a light gray trench coat, aviator sunglasses, and carrying a tan leather tote bag. Police say she suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

