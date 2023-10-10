Boston police seek help ID’ing suspect who allegedly took illicit photos of people in changing rooms

Police are turning to the public for help identifying a person who they say took illicit photographs of others in store changing rooms in Boston.

“The individual was taking illicit pictures of others in various stages of undress in clothing store changing rooms,” the Boston Police Department said in a news release.

The photos were taken in the area of 100 Newbury Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, investigators noted. H&M Home is listed at that address. Athleta, Sephora, and Nordstrom Rack are also nearby.

Police described the suspect as 6 feet, 1 inch, about 180 pounds, with a medium complexion and black hair with short dreads. They were last said to be wearing a grey t-shirt, a black Adidas satchel over his shoulder with light-colored strap, black pants, and black Vans sneakers.

The suspect was also seen coming from the area of the Back Bay train station.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-5619.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

