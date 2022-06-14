Boston police seek help identifying suspect after shots fired near Fenway Park

Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with a recent shooting outside Fenway Park.

Gun shots were reported in the area of 61 Brookline Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect was said to be operating a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee at the time of the incident.

Police described the man as Black, about 25-30 years of age, with a beard.

There were no reported injuries in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4683.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

