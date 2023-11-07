Boston police seek help identifying 2 men wanted in connection with attempted kidnapping, robbery

Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted kidnapping and robbery last month.

Detectives on Monday released surveillance images of the men, who were allegedly involved in an attempted kidnapping and robbery on Oct. 4 at 155 Meridian Street.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Investigators didn’t release any additional details.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

