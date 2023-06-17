Boston police seek help in locating suspect in connection to an auto theft in Allston

Boston police are seeking help in locating a suspect in connection to an auto theft in Allston.

According to Boston police, the alleged theft occurred on Sunday, June 11, at 254 Everett Street.

The suspect is described as a male wearing grey sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt, white sneakers and a grey under armour hate.

A dump truck/trailer was later recovered at the Wegman’s in Westwood.

Police ask anyone with information to contact District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

