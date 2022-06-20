Boston police seek help in search for missing man who suffers from illness

Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man who suffers from a mental illness.

Antonio Pires Brandao, 36, was last seen early Saturday morning in the area of 10 Wayland Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

Brandao is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, dark pants, black shoes, and glasses.

Brandao might be carrying a piece of wood that he uses as a walking stick, police noted. He is also known to frequent the Uphams Corner area.

Anyone with information on Brandao’s whereabouts is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4275.

